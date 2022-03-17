ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER TO WATCH: Warm weather today, but rain will move in for Saturday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Temperatures across New Jersey are expected to be fairly warm to start the weekend, but Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says there could be pockets of thunderstorms for Saturday. Breaks in the showers won’t make it a complete washout.

Temperatures are on their way up to the low 70s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmEU6_0ehkHSzL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zniZi_0ehkHSzL00

Saturday is expected to see rain early in the day, with some thunderstorms developing by the afternoon. Daytime highs are expected to be in the low- to mid-60s. The rain is expected to continue into the evening hours, with partly cloudy skies by the overnight. Overnight lows will be around 55 degrees.

Sunday is the first day of spring. Temperatures are expected to be mild in the low-60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Sunday night will see some clouds with overnight lows around 47 degrees.

Temperatures for the upcoming week will be in the 50s and 60s, with some rain potentially arriving on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL04P_0ehkHSzL00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#First Day Of Spring#Meteorologist#Storm Watch Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy