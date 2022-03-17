WEATHER TO WATCH: Steady rain Saturday morning followed by pop-up showers

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says scattered showers are headed toward New York City Saturday.

SATURDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Steady rain likely in the morning, followed by pop-up afternoon showers and downpours. Near 0.5 inches of rain possible. Highs near 64, dropping to 50 by night.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Remaining milder than average with highs around 60. Lows around 45.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant again. Highs up to 62. Lows down to 44.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, near 60 again and lows around 40 with showers arriving by daybreak.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Cooler! Highs near 50. Lows around 39.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: A few lingering showers Thursday, otherwise cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid-50s, lows around 40.