Nseije Ortiz was the best player on the East Yosemite League's best team, so naturally she would be named as the EYL Most Valuable Player. Ortiz helped lead PHS to a memorable season for the team and herself and so she was named the EYL MVP in girls basketball. Ortiz helped lead PHS to an undefeated 8-0 EYL season on the way to leading the Panthers to the Southern California State Finals while surpassing 1,000 points scored in her career in the process.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO