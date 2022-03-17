ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Braskem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NewsTimes
 2 days ago

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) _ Braskem SA (BAK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $95 million. The Butanta, Brazil-based company said it...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dollar General: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar General reported in-line EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $236.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

Investors may have turned for a moment from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine to energy and supply shortages in the U.S. that are producing high inflation. With purchasing power crumbling, patient investors might be well-served by seeking out stocks with attractive dividend yields of companies that are expected to grow sales and earnings quickly while also generating free cash flow in excess of the dividend payouts. A screen of 12 of those stocks is below.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, GameStop, Moderna and more

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx earned an adjusted $4.59 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 5 cents, though the delivery service's revenue beat analyst forecasts. FedEx's bottom line was impacted by worker shortages stemming from the Covid-19 omicron variant outbreak during the quarter. FedEx lost 3.1% in the premarket.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Butanta#Ap#Bak#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway reveals $5 bln Occidental stake as Icahn exits

March 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) revealed a more than $5 billion stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp , as oil prices soared to their highest level in about a decade. Berkshire said it owns 91.2 million Occidental shares, or nearly 10% of those outstanding, including 61.4...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Commercial Metals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Commercial Metals has an average price target of $44.8 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $42.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Brazil stock exchange operator B3's profit rises 6% in Q4

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 (B3SA3.SA) reported on Thursday its recurring net profit for the fourth quarter grew by 6.0%, but was slightly below analysts' estimates. The company posted recurring net profitof 1.23 billion reais ($244.05 million), compared with the market consensus, compiled by...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +2.55% advanced 2.70% to $3,144.78 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +1.17%. rising 1.23% to 4,411.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 1.23% to 34,480.76. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Herc Holdings

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $192.75 versus the current price of Herc Holdings at $160.52, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2022

• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $71.18 million. • Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is likely...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, +6.34% advanced 6.34% to $178.93 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +2.05%. rising 2.05% to 13,893.84 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 0.80% to 34,754.93. Moderna Inc....
STOCKS
NewsTimes

8 Ways Your Startup Can Master Sales and Growth

Beginning a startup journey is like shooting an arrow in the dark: You're not at all certain if it will hit the target — uncertainty is among the foremost challenge entrepreneurs face. You simply don't know where the market forces may lead, and unfortunately many startups don't even get the chance to mature or scale. However, you can greatly increase the chances of making yours successful with adequate planning, adopting some relevant practices and avoiding mistakes unsuccessful entrepreneurs have made in the past. Here are some key factors that can help.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) - P/E: 2.06. This quarter, Lincoln Educational Servs experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.11 in Q3 and is now $0.73. Natural Alternatives Intl's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.3, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.51. DAVIDsTEA looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $-0.06, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, RLX Technology reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.05. Most recently, Acme United reported earnings per share at $0.6, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.54%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 1.62% last quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares rose 22.43% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.4 million. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 19.53% to $10.28. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock rose 18.21% to $11.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy