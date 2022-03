TAMPA – Steinbrenner Field was virtually empty as Gerrit Cole took the mound at 11:20 Friday morning. It was his turn to throw live batting practice, which is hardly a big deal over the course of a seven-month season. But it was a landmark moment for Cole, who last faced hitters in the wild-card game at Fenway. And we know how that worked out.

MLB ・ 9 HOURS AGO