Q. My mother passed away in 2019 with $4 million of assets all being distributed to Class A beneficiaries. An attorney handling the estate advised that a Form 706, federal estate tax return, did not need to be filed as the estate was below the $11.4 million threshold for filing a return. The assets have been distributed to the beneficiaries and refunding bonds filed with the county. If you do not file Form 706 with the IRS, how do you obtain an estate closing letter? The decedent’s final income tax return was filed.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO