From bomb-scorched earth to coastal Italy: How a Ukrainian family fled horror to a new life

Within two hours of arriving at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, this family found a new life in Rimini, Italy. Haven Orecchio-Egresitz

A family from a small village north of Kyiv fled on foot when Russian forces burned and crumbled the buildings around them.

The family walked for 48 hours until they were eventually picked up and driven to the border.

At a refugee camp in Beregsurany, Hungary, they were given a new life in seaside Italy.

BEREGSURANY, HUNGARY — When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Irina's small village North of Kyiv was one of the first areas to see bombing. But it wasn't in their neighborhood yet, so her family stayed.

For 12 days, they remained in their rural community near Irpin.

There was no school or work, planes cruised overhead, and tanks emblazoned with the letter V drove up and down the streets.

Every so often there'd be an explosion, but there were only residential homes in their village, so they felt like they could stay safe.

That all changed on March 8.

"For the first time they started to bomb us — us, civilians — at 3 o'clock in the morning," Irina, who was siting on a mattress on the floor of a shuttered elementary school here, told Insider Tuesday morning. "Our houses were burning, but we were still hoping it was some kind of accident — that someone made a mistake. Then, at 5 a.m., it was clear it was for us."

Playing videos on her phone, Irina showed Insider the rubble that surrounded her home. Rockets landed in the residential area, obliterating everything nearby. All that was left was scorched earth and a Russian Orthodox church.

Irina showed Insider videos of the destruction in the village her family fled. Haven Orecchio-Egresitz

Irina and her three children — 11, 12, and 13 — grabbed the small bags they had already packed and ran for their lives.

"She got a present, a dog, and she was dreaming about having a pet for ages but we couldn't take him," Irina said, pointing to her 12-year-old daughter. "We were going by foot and we weren't sure that people would pick us up if we had a dog with us."

Irina's husband, who turned 60 in December and therefore didn't have to stay and fight, joined them.

"For 48 hours, we were on foot," Irina said.

Walking by nothing but rubble and burning grass for countless miles, they hoped someone would pick them up. But their family was large, and by this point in the war little traffic remained.

12-year-old Olga told Insider what it was like to flee her village by foot. Haven Orecchio-Egresitz

"We were walking, and walking, and listening. We were trying to stop cars, but cars didn't stop," Olga, 12, told Insider. "After some time, a car stopped and took us a bit. And again, after some time, several cars stopped and we could all fit."

The volunteers took the family to the border in Transcarpathia. Then vans from a refugee camp in the small Hungarian village of Beregsurany picked them up.

A family of five Ukrainian refugees arrived at the Hungarian border on March 15. Haven Orecchio-Egresitz

From no plan to a new life

When arriving at the refugee camp, a few buildings on a small piece of property in a rural village about three hours east of Budapest, Irina and her family had no clue where they'd go next.

They wanted to find a home, somewhere to work, and a school for the kids, she said. It was unclear how long that would take. For now, though, the camp was full of volunteers who would try and assist them.

Locals dumped ladles of goulash from a large vat into bowls and served it to the dozens of Ukrainians at the site. Food trucks gave away sandwiches and sweets. Smaller children played with donated toys or on playground equipment nearby.

Medics assisted those who needed treatment after their journey — for Irina, that was a tranquilizer pill.

Speaking with an Insider reporter and translator on the floor of the school, the family looked up.

Three men wearing firefighter uniforms were standing over them. They weren't speaking Russian, Ukrainian, or Hungarian, which are the primary languages spoken at the camp, but rather Italian.

The men told the translator they had driven 12 hours overnight and had enough room to take 10 people back to Rimini, Italy, a tourism community on the coast. They had already arranged an apartment for a refugee family, and could have the children in school by Wednesday.

The tourism season would soon start, one of the men said. Securing work in the industry would be easy.

Irina and her husband were hesitant. They had spent their whole lives in Ukraine, and knew nothing about Italy, other than it was very far from home.

Hungary, though, isn't an easy place for foreigners to assimilate, the translator explained.

This was the first time the country had opened its doors to refugees, and there was no infrastructure to help those who needed it.

Italy was a good opportunity, the local translator told her.

The family talked with the firefighters — through the translator — for about 10 minutes, before agreeing to leave with them.

By the early afternoon, they were in a van on their way to their new life, 2,000 kilometres from the only home they've ever known.

While their family may be safe, they still live in fear for the Ukrainians who didn't get out. Three people, all over 80, remained in what was left in their village.

Irina insisted the airspace in Ukraine needs to be closed, the humanitarian corridors be spared.

"Everything that we saw, that my children saw, it is horror to live through this," she said.

Translator Marina Shafit provided translation services in Beregsurany, Hungary.