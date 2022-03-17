ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHP: 1 dead, 1 critical after head-on crash in Clay County; Sheriff’s deputy involved as well

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred on Thursday morning involving two drivers and a Clay County Deputy, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 1:30 a.m., troopers said a 62-year-old Green Cove Springs man was driving his car northbound on US-17 in the southbound lane, when he collided head-on with a pickup truck that was traveling southbound on US 17 north of County Road 15A.

It has been confirmed that the driver of the pickup truck - a 42-year-old Glen St Mary man - is in critical condition, while the driver of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Subsequently, a Clay County Deputy traveling southbound on US-17 struck both vehicles after they crashed,” according to a FHP report.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Lanes were blocked near the scene and have since reopened.

Action News Jax will provide more information as the story develops.

