CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Adrian College men's lacrosse team had four net at least three goals as it beat Wabash, 23-4, to improve to 5-2 on the season. Chris French led the way with four goals to go with four assists while Peyton Gasche had a strong game with three goals and three assists, Brandon Hoerauf and Eli McComb each had three goals. ...

ADRIAN, MI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO