Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept unveiled

A few years ago, Ford launched the Focus RS with a controversial feature called drift mode. At the time, it caused an uproar in some circles, with critics saying that it encouraged dangerous driving. Despite the initial pushback, features like this have become more common in recent times, with the latest Audi RS3 boasting a drift mode and even the relatively affordable Volkswagen Golf R getting something similar. Heck, even Kia can offer you a drift mode nowadays. According to new patent documentation, the Blue Oval is now revisiting the tech. Patent documents filed in September 2020 were finally published yesterday, and they show a novel new means of initiating smokey slides.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO