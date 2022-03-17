ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Apartment tenant says she’s being evicted because she complained to Columbus code enforcement

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist, Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS Ohio ( WCMH ) — Joining the black mold and broken cabinetry in Nena Cole’s East Side apartment are dozens of U-Haul moving boxes that clutter the first floor of her two-bedroom unit.

Cole, 46, is a tenant of a complex owned by Ebner Properties who said she is facing eviction — not because she failed to pay her rent, but because she complained to the city of Columbus’ code enforcement after her landlord failed to repair issues in her apartment, she said.

Columbus code inspectors hold landlords, tenants responsible

A student at Felbry College of Nursing who cares for a 15-year-old disabled son with asthma, Cole said she is being evicted because she’s been asking for repairs that didn’t materialize.

“I asked them ever since April 2020 to do repairs in my place,” Cole said. “And it’s been ignored. I wrote them letters and no response.”

Since moving in to the $749-per-month townhouse at Napoleon Park Apartments on Doney Court, Cole said she’s had two gas leaks, a jammed-shut sliding glass door, filthy filtration systems, and a malfunctioning electrical socket that forced her to move her refrigerator from the kitchen to the living room, among other issues — none of which have been repaired by property owner Mark Ebner, she said.

“I don’t understand how he can be so cruel when I’m taking care of a disabled son, and I’m just hurt, sad, you know, emotional stress,” she said.

Housing in Columbus: Can tenants fight rent increases?

But Napoleon Park resident manager Rose Welsh said Cole was not being renewed as a tenant because she doesn’t get along with her neighbors.

“She doesn’t get along with anybody in the park,” Welsh said. “The neighbors — anybody.”

NBC4’s Cynthia Rosi asked: “But is that a reason not to renew somebody’s lease?”

“Sure it is,” Welsh said. “I don’t even have to have a reason. But I do.”

Under Ohio law, landlords can choose to not renew a tenants’ lease at any time and without a reason so long as they provide at least 30 days’ notice before the lease ends, according to Chris Kelly, a social worker at Legal Aid Society of Columbus.

“They don’t have to give a reason. You don’t have to do anything wrong. And that’s a question we see asked here frequently: ‘I don’t know why he wants me out. I didn’t do anything wrong. I didn’t break the lease,'” Kelly said.

Troubled apartments: 244 calls to police, 298 code violations at Mayfair

Although Welsh argued that Cole never submitted any maintenance requests, Cole sent NBC4 several text messages, some dating as far back as April 2020, that alerted Welsh to the problems.

In April 2020, Cole said she had two gas leaks in her apartment: one in the stove and the other in the furnace.

“The emergency maintenance man hung up the phone on me,” she said. “It took them three days to come and do my gas leak.”

Cole showed NBC4 a fascia to her sink that had fallen off, which she said she asked Ebner to repair.

“This is the piece I showed Mark Ebner, and next thing you know, my lease is not renewed,” she said. “So when I called code enforcement out, they came out three times last year — that’s when they decided not to renew my lease.”

Troubled apartments: Filthy conditions, 1,000 calls to police at Latitude Five25

The code enforcement officer documented the following items during one visit: sections of damaged, missing soffit on the exterior of the structure, damaged and missing window screens, the furnace lacks an air filter and an air filter compartment, according to an inspection form provided by Cole.

In addition, an inspector noted that foundation walls are damaged and show signs of water infiltration, an electrical outlet in the living room is damaged and loosely secured to the wall, damaged and/or missing baseboards, bathroom vanity is damaged and in disrepair with a missing front panel.

NBC4, during a visit to Cole’s apartment, also took pictures of a hole in the tiling in the bathroom, an electrical socket without a cover, the inability of the back sliding door to open, and a hole near the furnace unit.

Cole said while the first few code inspections were unsuccessful in prompting her landlord to address the issues, she said her case was sent to the city attorney’s office for further review.

Eviction court: Skyrocketing rents, tenant help

NBC4 visited Ebner Properties at its main office, but reporters were told there was no one there who could speak to them. An email to Ebner Properties brought no response.

Cole, who said she’s been on the Section 8 voucher waiting list since 2016, said she has yet to find another place to live that’s in her price range.

She said she has until May 31 — her ordered move-out date — to find a new home.

“My son, with his disability, we cannot be in a homeless shelter at all. He has medical equipment that needs to be plugged into electricity,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Christine Riddle
2d ago

My favorite part of the video story is the office manager saying the tenant never reported anything while a montage of text messages and photos, that the tenant sent, plays in the background. Yeah, the tenant only 'complains when it's not fixed'. The tenant used her rights and contacted the proper authorities to deal with the issues. I have an asthmatic and gas leaks, mold, an unfiltered furnace that CAN'T be filtered would have kept my child in hospital. My current rent is exactly the same as this woman's and I have a proper furnace, no mold, no gas leaks... the property managers have no excuses for the state of this apartment unit.

will.i.am
2d ago

Green is REALLY the new and real face of racism, greed is and always will be that man hiding behind the curtain. Your humanity is based on the worth in your wallet and bank, not the color of your skin.

IfYouOnlyKnew...
2d ago

First things first, I hope that this woman finds a new place for herself, and her disabled son by the time she needs to move out! Secondly, she needs to contact Legal Aid, or find an attorney who will work this case pro bono. She should have been the one that was getting paid to live in this dilapidated housing, with that slumlord who is only looking to make money, and not spend money on necessary repairs! Lastly, I don’t know much about the Section 8 process, but being on a waiting list for approximately seven years is absolutely ridiculous- especially when you have a disabled child that you are caring for! Instead of the U.S. sending millions of dollars in aid to Afghanistan, and the Ukraine, as well as other foreign countries, it needs to invest in its own citizens! There is no reason why there should be any hungry, and or homeless people in this country - America, the Super Power…SMH!!!

NBC4 Columbus

Easier way to get unclaimed funds through state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Department of Commerce is holding onto billions of dollars that go unclaimed in Ohio each year. The department’s Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to put that money back in your pocket and is now making it easier for you to claim your pot of gold! The Division of Unclaimed Funds is currently […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

CCAD granted nearly $1.3 million for career center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus College of Art and Design will receive $1,275,000 toward construction of a new career center from federal dollars. The new Center for Creative Career Development on the downtown campus will house CCAD’s Continuing and Professional Studies department, according to a media release from Senator Sherrod Brown whose office says he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old identified as victim of south side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a homicide where an 18-year-old was shot and killed on the city’s south side Thursday evening. Police say that officers went to the 1700 block of S. High St. at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday with a report of a man down. At the scene, officers located 18-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person in critical condition after southeast side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was shot on the city’s southeast side Thursday, police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police responded to the 800 block of Gilbert Street where they found one person bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

