What's happening in Hampton Roads this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We are expecting some beautiful weather this weekend and now is the time to start planning ahead so you can enjoy it. That's why News 3 is working for you with 3 things you can do!

Suffolk Restaurant Week

How about some delicious meal while supporting local businesses? Suffolk's restaurant week kicks off this Saturday and runs through March 26th.

Participating restaurants will have several discounted meal options available.

Participating eateries offer three-course, price-fixed menus at the Deluxe ($10 breakfast/$10 lunch & $20 dinner), Premier ($15 breakfast/lunch & $30 dinner), or Ultimate ($20 lunch & $40 dinner) levels.

Some restaurants are also offering specially priced family to-go options.

The following eateries are offering Suffolk Restaurant Week menus: Amedeo's Ristorante, Decoys Seafood, Fin & Tonic, High Tide Restaurant & Raw Bar, The Mod Olive, The Plaid Turnip, River Stone Chophouse, Suffolk BBQ Co. at the Airport, Vintage Tavern, and Wall Street Café, Inc.

For more information and menus, click here .

Holi- Festival of Colors in Norfolk

You can also celebrate the Festival of Colors outside the Macarthur Center on Saturday.

The festival is going to be held outside at the corner of Monticello Avenue and Freemason Street in Downtown Norfolk.

Holi-- is a Hindu festival marking the end of winter.

The Asian Indians of Hampton Roads is inviting the entire Hampton Roads to join in on the celebration.

It runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and features food trucks, a colored powder throw and an outdoor market.

For more information, you can visit this website .

Shamrock Marathon Weekend

The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon is celebrating 50 years!

Starting tomorrow, March 18, 2022, there will be a Sports and Fitness Expo to kick things off at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Then Saturday, there will be both an 8k and The Leprechaun Dash.

Sunday finishes the weekend off with a half marathon and a full marathon.

For more information, click here .