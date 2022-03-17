ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

UNG basketball team heads to Elite 8

By Clark Leonard, UNG
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flpH9_0ehk922n00
ung womens basketball

The University of North Georgia women’s basketball team refused to be denied, and now the Nighthawks are headed to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Birmingham, Alabama. In its second NCAA Elite Eight appearance — the other was in 2019 — UNG is the No. 1 overall seed after the remaining teams were reseeded.

UNG opens the weeklong championship event against No. 8 seed Pace University (24-7) at 7 p.m. on March 21 at the Birmingham Crossplex. The winner advances to a March 23 semifinal against the victor of the matchup between fourth-seeded Valdosta State University (26-5) and fifth-seeded Western Washington University (23-5), and the national championship game is set for 8 p.m. on March 25. The semifinals and title game are also in Birmingham.

“We look forward to the opportunity to build on our experience from our trip in 2019 and play against some of the best teams in the country,” UNG head coach Buffie Burson said. “I’m beyond excited for our players to compete for a national title. I know they will give it all they have and then some.”

The semifinals and championship game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. Stay tuned to the UNG Athletics website for ticket information as well as live coverage updates.

Other teams in the Elite Eight include second-seeded Grand Valley State University, third-seeded Glenville State College, sixth-seeded West Texas A&M University and seventh-seeded Missouri Western State University.

After a 34-21 halftime lead turned into a five-point fourth-quarter deficit, UNG rallied for a 59-57 victory against Lander University on March 14 in the Southeast Regional championship at the Convocation Center in Dahlonega.

“The adversity in the game matched the adversity we faced all season, so our team knew to never stop fighting,” Burson said. “The ending is a true testament to the character and resiliency of each player and our team as a whole. The communication and body language when things got tough got us through to the end.”

Senior forward Julianne Sutton’s putback with 20 seconds left proved to be the game-winner.

The Nighthawks, the top seed in the regional, went 3-0 this season against No. 2 seed Lander, their Peach Belt Conference rival. UNG knocked out Columbus State University by a 63-42 score and Carson-Newman University by a 78-64 margin earlier in regional play.

Jamari McDavid tallied a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds in the regional final and was named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player, with Sutton adding 17 points and 11 rebounds and Caroline Martin pitching in 11 points and five rebounds. Sutton joined McDavid on the All-Regional team.

This season marked the fifth in a row UNG earned an NCAA tournament berth. In the four of those years the tournament has been played (excluding the COVID-19 cancellation in 2020), UNG has reached the regional finals every time. Now, the Nighthawks will seek out their first NCAA national semifinal appearance.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

One $hining Moment: Players can cash in on NCAA success

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — This March Madness, basketball players can monetize their shining moments. The NCAA lifted its ban last summer on athletes earning money off their name, image and likeness. Since then all kinds of business opportunities have sprung up from modest online endorsement deals to national sponsorship campaigns to booster-funded collectives that can pay athletes thousands of dollars.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Belibi dunk highlights No. 1 Stanford rout of Montana State

STANFORD, Calif. — (AP) — Stanford's freshmen have been joining everybody else in begging Francesca Belibi to dunk all season, insisting they came to school here just to see her do it. Belibi obliged at last on the big March Madness stage, blocking a shot at the 3-point...
STANFORD, CA
WGAU

Duke tops Cal State Fullerton to open Coach K's last NCAAs

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski got the defensive improvement he wanted to start the NCAA Tournament after some shaky performances down the stretch of his final season. Duke began the retiring Hall of Famer's last journey through the brackets with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

Plummer's late free throws lift Illini by Chattanooga 54-53

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The result didn't make sense to Brad Underwood. For the better part of 39 minutes Friday night, the Illinois coach watched his fourth-seeded team chasing 13th-seeded Chattanooga. The Southern Conference champion Mocs, with alum and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens cheering them...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dahlonega, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Basketball
Birmingham, AL
College Basketball
City
Dahlonega, GA
Local
Alabama Basketball
WGAU

Moore's foul shots lift Miami to 68-66 NCAA win over Trojans

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — Charlie Moore used all the focus he'd learned at California, at Kansas, at DePaul and now Miami to produce the biggest moment of his career in the NCAA Tournament. Moore's free throws with three seconds left lifted the 10th-seeded Hurricanes to a 68-66...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGAU

NCAAs Day 2: You're going to miss Coach K when he's gone

Mike Krzyzewski won his first NCAA Tournament game as Duke's coach in 1985 and his 98th on Friday night. He was an up-and-comer with a hard-to-spell last name back then, and a contender for the title of college basketball G.O.A.T. now — no matter how much longer his final season runs. You'll miss him when he's gone. But if Duke's comfortable 78-61 first-round win over Cal State-Fullerton is any indication, that won't be anytime soon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valdosta State University#Carson Newman University#Ncaa Tournament#Columbus State University#Elite 8#Nighthawks#Ncaa Division#Ncaa Elite#Pace University#Cbs Sports Network#Ung Athletics#Glenville State College#West Texas A M University
WGAU

Villanova breezes past Delaware 80-60 in NCAA 1st round

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Villanova's hangover from another Big East title lasted maybe 10 minutes. Once the Wildcats found their footing, they ran away from scrappy Delaware. Justin Moore scored 21 points, Collin Gillespie added 14 and second-seeded Villanova had little trouble with the 15th-seeded Blue Hens, breezing to an 80-60 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
57K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy