ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Two More AEW Wrestlers Added To Geek’d Con 2022

By Greg Atoms
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. The guests for 2022 already include sci-fi megastar Natasha Henstridge, along with legendary actor Clint Howard, "Peacemaker" star Steve...

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Hall Of Fame Updates On Batista And The Steiner Brothers

The Steiner Family is reportedly scheduled to be in Dallas for WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Weekend. As we’ve noted, The Steiner Brothers, Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner, are rumored for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. It was reported earlier this week that if Scott isn’t interested in being inducted, as he’s indicated in the past, then WWE would just induct Rick, but they want the brothers to go in as a tag team.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Young Bucks Tease WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart’s Arrival In AEW

On this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks seemingly teased that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining AEW to manage FTR. As seen in the video below, FTR justified why they fired Tully Blanchard as their manager last week. “That...
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Howard
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Darby Allin
Person
John Kassir
Person
Sherilyn Fenn
Person
Natasha Henstridge
Person
Britney Spears
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Highway 98.9

Shreveport’s Geek’d Con Adding Vendors For 2022

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. The guests for 2022 already include legendary actor Clint Howard, "Peacemaker" star Steve Agee, horror icon John Kassir, Twin Peaks...
SHREVEPORT, LA
THV11

Friday Night Smackdown returning to North Little Rock with Ronda Rousey

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — WWE's Friday Night Smackdown is returning to North Little Rock with Rowdy Ronda Rousey. The show will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns Vs. Drew Mcintyre, plus Ronda Rousey And Naomi Vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair And Sonya Deville!. Others superstars include:. Kofi...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Kenny Omega’s Health & AEW Status

Kenny Omega is reportedly recovering from knee surgery, and has other operations planned. Omega has been out of action since dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear back on November 13. It was reported then that Omega had been in pain for a while, working with injuries that included shoulder, knee and abdominal issues, among others. It was also noted at that point how AEW President Tony Khan told Omega to take as much time off as he needed.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geek#Celebrity#Combat#Sci Fi#Twin Peaks#All Elite Wrestling#Shimmer And Impact#Impact Allie#The Butcher The Blade
Kiss Country 93.7

Another Dragon Ball Z Legend Is Coming To Shreveport

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. The guests for 2022 already include sci-fi megastar Natasha Henstridge, along with legendary actor Clint Howard, "Peacemaker" star Steve Agee,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fightful

The Briscoes Say They Were ‘Shocked’ To Hear Tony Khan Purchase ROH

Tony Khan shocked the world when he purchased Ring of Honor. 12-time ROH World Tag Team Champions Mark and Jay Briscoe have long been a staple of the now Khan-owned company and there may be nobody more synonymous with the Philadelphia-founded promotion. The Briscoes recently appeared on The Battleground Podcast to discuss the recent deal between the aforementioned Khan and Sinclair Broadcasting.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair would like to become Cesaro's manager

Ric Flair is one of the best performers of any era, having helped export this business to every corner of the world. The 'Nature Boy' remained on the crest of the wave for a long time, eventually becoming the third wrestler in history to complete the Triple Crown in both WCW and WWE.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

ROH TV To Air Two-Part Special on Jonathan Gresham

ROH is set to air a two-part special on ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham that kicks off this weekend. ROH announced that the special episodes of ROH TV will look at Gresham’s ROH World Title defenses and will air this weekend and next weekend in the lead-up to Supercard of Honor.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Windy City Riot To Stream Live On FITE TV

NJPW will stream its Windy City Riot show live on FITE TV. The company announced on Thursday that the April 16th show will be available to watch on FITE for $19.99. Hype has been high for Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 16, with a guaranteed sellout set to witness the next major event for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the USA. That’s only set to grow with the announcement today that Great-O-Khan and the Good Brothers will both be a part of the Chicago card, and we can now announce that Windy City Riot will be broadcast on FITE as a live pay per view exclusive airing.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Set For NJPW Strong Debut

Former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross is set to make his NJPW Strong debut at the Lonestar Shootout event in Dallas on April 1. As seen below, Kross’ NJPW debut was announced on social media Tuesday with a video where he can be seen attacking unnamed trainees at a gym. Kross then explained he earned his name with his accomplishments both in and out of the ring, before declaring that his new beginning starts in Dallas.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Plans For Scott Hall In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon initially wanted the late Scott Hall to portray “a GI Joe character” before the Razor Ramon gimmick came to life, according to Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Bro Show this week, DDP recalled what Hall told him about McMahon’s original plans for...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Running Major Event Over AEW All Out Weekend

Call it a scheduling issue? Wrestling has been put together in a similar fashion for a long time now. Most of the time, television shows have been designed to set up the bigger events down the line, often in the form of pay per views. Most major promotions in the world operate this way, but now we might be seeing two big shows taking place pretty close together.
WWE
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy