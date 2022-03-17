Framingham Board of License Commissioners awards new all-alcohol license

FRAMINGHAM — Due to the population changes in the 2020 Census, one new all-alcohol package store license became available for vendors in the city — and three businesses have been vying for the opportunity.

After some deliberation, Fashionable Concepts LLC, doing business as Wine & Market, was unanimously approved for the new license by the Board of License Commissioners on Monday night.

The city has 14 issued all-alcohol retail package store licenses. The additional license awarded Monday will bring that total up to 15, although the license can't be issued until it is approved by the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, according to licensing coordinator Diane Willoughby.

Dan Newcomb, a liquor store broker and team lead of Wine & Market, aims to open an upscale, boutique liquor store at 341 Cochituate Road (Route 30) in an unoccupied storefront.

Board Vice Chair Stuart Pologe said a strong selling point for Fashionable Concepts is that it represents an opportunity for new economic development, whereas the two other applicants, Metro Market (290 Worcester Road) and Makari’s Market (1 Hamilton St.), are already established businesses.

“I want to be on the record for saying that I want them to continue to be successful and to thrive,” he said. “I think they’re both good businesses, but I really like the idea of filling a large, open space that is kind of a sore thumb sticking out in that plaza area.”

Makari’s Market, one of the other applicants, was applying for a change of license category. The market has an existing wines and malt beverages package store license, which would have been up for grabs if Makari’s Market had been awarded the new all-alcohol license.

Board Chair Tiel Wadland said the rules and regulations for the city guided her decision — Fashionable Concepts presented a store concept that is unique, provides a public benefit, fits the bill for economic development and adds variety to the area.

Fashionable Concepts was formed on Jan. 6 by Benjamin Jerrom, according to state documents. Jerrom is listed as the proposed assistant manager of the future store on the application to the board.

The store will need to be developed and built out before it can begin operations.

Pologe said he would feel more comfortable granting the license if the board knew for sure that there would be stability and longevity for the store — as a liquor store broker, Newcomb has previously acquired a liquor license and then sold the business with which it was associated, although Newcomb told the board that was an entirely different situation.

“I’m an entrepreneur and I try to create value where there is none … if I was to tell you that I wouldn’t consider selling this store, that wouldn’t be an accurate statement," he said, but he'll be the one signing the lease on the property and he's the manager for the store listed on the application. “I fully intend to execute the plan that we’ve talked about."

The discussion and decision on who would be awarded the all-alcohol package store license had been tabled from a meeting in late February.

Pologe said ahead of the vote that he hoped whoever was awarded the license would consider stocking local products and that “I feel that we are lucky to have three great applicants sign up for this license.”

