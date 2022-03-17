Rotary International collecting for Ukraine

The Rotary International Foundation is providing expediated grants to Rotary Clubs in Europe to provide food, water, medicine, shelter, and clothing to displaced Ukrainian families and refugees until April 30.

The donations are tax-deductible, administered by Rotarians at no cost, and will be matched by the Rotary Club of Beaver (not from existing charity donations) up to the first $1,000.

Checks can be sent to: Rotary Club of Beaver, PO Box 513, Beaver, PA, 15009, with "Rotary Foundation Disaster Response Fund" in the subject line.