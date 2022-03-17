La Vergne resident stabbed after finding burglars inside home

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A resident was stabbed after after finding two burglars inside their La Vergne home Wednesday night.

The victim came home to Stony Point Drive around 9:45 p.m. to find two men inside the house, according to La Vergne police.

La Vergne police reported that after a brief struggle, one of the men stabbed the victim before both suspects hopped a fence with the victim’s safe.

The victim is reportedly expected to be OK. The suspects inside the home were described by La Vergne police as Hispanic men.

The suspects then ran to a waiting red or maroon sedan with a possible Florida license plate and fled toward Waldron Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Vergne police at 615-793-7744.

