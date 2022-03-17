ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

La Vergne resident stabbed after finding burglars inside home

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XN1LD_0ehk2vt600

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A resident was stabbed after after finding two burglars inside their La Vergne home Wednesday night.

The victim came home to Stony Point Drive around 9:45 p.m. to find two men inside the house, according to La Vergne police.

La Vergne police searching for suspect following armed robbery at CVS

La Vergne police reported that after a brief struggle, one of the men stabbed the victim before both suspects hopped a fence with the victim’s safe.

The victim is reportedly expected to be OK. The suspects inside the home were described by La Vergne police as Hispanic men.

The suspects then ran to a waiting red or maroon sedan with a possible Florida license plate and fled toward Waldron Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Vergne police at 615-793-7744.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Nashville, TN
La Vergne, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Middle Tennessee#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy