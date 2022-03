MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Walmart is planning to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States this spring. America’s largest retailer said in a statement Wednesday that the jobs will be filled in its stores, clubs, campuses, and supply chain facilities. The company plans on hiring new workers by the end of its current quarter, which ends in April, The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. Last year, Walmart hired about 5,500 pharmacists and pharmacy managers, more than 13,000 pharmacy technicians, and about 4,500 truck drivers. The company employed 1.6 million workers in the United States as of the end of March 2021, according to Walmart’s...

