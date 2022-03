Eustis standout softball pitcher Libby Levendoski picked up where she left off last season for the defending FHSAA Class 4A state champions. Levendoski has been dominant in the circle while carrying a 0.58 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. The junior righthander has allowed just 16 hits and 3 earned runs through six appearances. Her strikeouts are tied for 11th-most in the state, ...

EUSTIS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO