‘Iron-Sharpened Leader’ to Speak at Penn State Great Valley on March 24

Retired Army Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski will travel to Penn State Great Valley for a community discussion and book signing on Thursday, March 24 at 5 PM.

Gronski is a leadership consultant and trainer, international speaker, executive coach, author, and graduate of the Master of Business Administration program at Penn State Great Valley. He served 40 years in the United States Army, both on active duty and in the Pennsylvania National Guard, and has commanded infantry units at every level, from a 140-soldier company to a 15,000-soldier division.

He also is the founder and CEO of Leader Grove LLC, a leadership consulting firm.

During the event, Gronski will discuss lessons he’s learned as a leader, as well as his newest book, Iron-Sharpened Leadership, a values-based approach to leadership effectiveness oriented along the lines of his leadership philosophy, which includes character, competence, and resilience.

“This event means a lot to Penn State Great Valley,” said Michelle Chobor, academic program manager. “We are excited to have Maj. Gen. Gronski come back and share his experiences not only with future MBA and Master of Leadership Development students, but also with the campus and local community. Leadership is not something that can be learned in a classroom, but rather through experience and action. We are thrilled Maj. Gen. Gronski will be conducting what we hope will be an evening full of fruitful discussion.”

The event is free and open to the public.