Center Valley’s DeSales MBA to Hold One Credit Workshops

DeSales MBA is offering One Credit workshop courses through this upcoming Spring. Classes are open to all individuals with a bachelor’s degree.

April 9 and April 23 – Introduction to Consulting

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Become familiar with the consulting business, the types of career paths, the challenges of starting and growing a consulting business and the typical phases in a consulting project. Attend on-campus or via zoom. Attendees on campus will have Breakfast and Lunch Provided.

Cost is $880.

May 7 and May 14 – Negotiation

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

This course examines how influence, power, and organizational politics are related to effective negotiation and development of leadership style. This course is intended for those who want to challenge themselves to explore their potential to stimulate innovation and creativity in others. Attend on-campus or via zoom. Attendees on campus will have Breakfast and Lunch Provided. Cost is $880.

To register or questions – email Jennifer Vorhis at jennifer.vorhis@desales.edu

The DeSales MBA program is designed to be flexible, allowing students to complete their degree on your time, or in as little as one year. Fifteen concentrations are available including healthcare administration, supply chain, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

Certificate programs are also available, including certified financial planning, supply chain management, and more. One credit workshops planned for the upcoming 22 -23 academic year, including Crypto Currency, managing challenging conversations, and analysis using Microsoft Power BI.

For more information on DeSales One Credit Workshops, visit here.

