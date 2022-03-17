‘Frustrated’ Nakobe Dean slowed by injury during Georgia football Pro Day

Nakobe Dean Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during Georgias Pro Day in the Payne Indoor Athletic Facility in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — It was surprising when Nakobe Dean didn’t participate in drills at NFL combine in Indianapolis. The standout Georgia linebacker would’ve loved to showcase to teams why he is deserving of being a first-round draft pick.

Unfortunately, Dean picked up a pectoral injury while training for the bench press. Because of said injury, Dean only just began running again last week and was not 100 percent at Georgia’s pro day. He was limited only to positional drills and will instead hope to run for teams at a later date.

“Not everything is going to go the way you planned it,” Dean said. “It’s definitely a little frustrating but I can only control what I can control.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group