Movies

Samuel L. Jackson Wants to Return to ‘Star Wars’ With His Own Spin-off

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson has hinted that he is open to returning to the Star Wars franchise as Mace Windu. In a recent podcast episode of Happy Sad Confused, Josh Horowitz asked Jackson...

BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Dominique Fishback on Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Now’s Not the Time to be Star-Struck’

Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even lower when a teenage orphan, Robyn (played by Fishback), is assigned to care for him. The two form an unshakable bond as he undergoes a treatment that might improve his mental state, which leads them on a journey that reveals shocking truths and allows Robyn to chart a path to her future.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Variety

In ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,’ Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback Shine in Walter Mosley’s Whodunnit: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Apple TV’s new limited series, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” feels every bit as overdue as the justice and redemption sought by its nonagenarian protagonist. “Ptolemy Grey” is a passion project for star and executive producer Samuel L. Jackson who has tirelessly hunted for a home for an adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel since its release in 2010. It’s also, improbably, the first-ever series-length treatment of Mosley’s work, despite his prolific output and a narrative milieu full of the sexy mysteries prestige television thrives on. (To be fair, Amblin Television announced last...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Tom Cruise’s MCU role may have leaked, and it’s not Iron Man

One of the most exciting MCU cameo rumors says Tom Cruise will play Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Cruise would play the Superior Iron Man version from the comics. This Tony Stark variant comes from the multiverse, and the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer does indicate that there is a world where Ultron drones exist to help humanity. That’s a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron project would have been successful.
MOVIES
#Film Star
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Variety

How Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Convinced Disney to Let Them Use a Lightsaber and Captain America’s Shield in ‘Free Guy’

Click here to read the full article. In the best visual effects Oscar race, the underdog is Shawn Levy’s “Free Guy.” Despite being set in a virtual world, the film was made for $100 million with an even smaller budget for VFX. But that didn’t prevent the film’s visual effects supervisor Swen Gillberg from delivering some of the best VFX sequences this year, as Ryan Reynold’s character Guy is thrust into the world of Free City, a “Grand Theft Auto”-inspired gaming world. “Free Guy” is an easter egg treasure trove, but perhaps the biggest is the nod to Captain America, Star...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’s Wife: Meet the Action Hero’s Real Life Love

Keanu Reeves is something of a treasure both for his acting prowess and acts of benevolence. When he isn’t starring in top-tier action movies, he’s doing things like giving Harley Davidson bikes for his peers to thank them for their work. However, something we’re not quite as knowledgeable about is his love life. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is happy with his wife, Alexandra Grant, though it’s been a long journey to get there.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface's Mom Supports His Romance With Chrisean Rock: "He In Love"

After being accused of breaking into his home and stealing his property, Chrisean Rock has been welcomed back into Blueface's fold. The aspiring rapper's relationship with Blueface has made for several viral moments, but after he and his manager Wack 100 confirmed that Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma following a state-crossing joy ride, the public believed the relationship was over.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Star Cynthia Kaye McWilliams on Voicing Marvel’s Gamora, Working With Samuel L. Jackson

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Currently appearing opposite Kevin Hart in “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which has just returned to screens for a reunion season after a six year hiatus, McWilliams is also the voice of Gamora in Marvel Studios’ animated series “What If…?” and is soon to be seen in Apple original series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside Samuel L. Jackson.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

N.W.A.’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Platinum Album Plaque Is Up for Auction as an NFT

An N.W.A. album award is being auctioned off as an NFT. The winning bidder will walk away with the double-platinum sales plaque for the Straight Outta Compton. Auctioned with an NFT that verifies ownership and can be redeemed for the physical version, the plaque was owned by the late hip-hop mogul Bryan Turner. As co-founder of Priority Records, Turner was behind the singing as N.W.A., as well as Eazy-E, Ice Cube and Mack 10. His work at Priority and eye for new talent helped it to become the top selling independent label of the 1990’s.
MUSIC

