ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

H&M takes on internet rivals with external fashion brands

By Anna Ringstrom
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49it4R_0ehjYKht00
An H&M logotype is seen at a shop, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 2, 2020. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - H&M (HMb.ST) is selling external fashion brands on its core brand's hm.com website for the first time in Sweden and Germany, with the intention of adding more brands and markets.

Taking on fashion online marketplaces such as Zalando (ZALG.DE), Asos (ASOS.L) and Amazon , H&M started in February by expanding its offering on hm.com in home market Sweden, as first reported by Fashion Network.

"Customers are now able to shop from more brands in the H&M Group family, as well as from a curated selection of other fashion brands such as Lee, Wrangler and Kangol, among others," a spokesperson told Reuters by email.

"We launched the concept in Germany in March. We will continue to add brands going forward and expand the concept to other markets."

Some of H&M's smaller and newer independent chains, such as & Other Stories and Arket, sell external brands, mainly accessories and shoes.

The H&M chain, which accounts for the bulk of the group's business, has previously only offered beauty products of external brands.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic H&M was struggling to contend with declining footfall at the core H&M brand's physical stores in the face of tougher competition, not least from online platforms.

The H&M spokesperson said it had also introduced a second-hand offer at hm.com in Sweden.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

EMEA Daily: EU Financial Regulators Warn Consumers on Crypto-Asset Risks; H&M Selling Other Fashion Brands on its Website to Better Compete

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, financial regulators in the European Union have warned consumers that cryptocurrencies are highly risky, while H&M is selling external fashion brands on its Swedish and German websites to stay competitive. Plus, German startup Payrails raised $6.4 million, J.P. Morgan Chase...
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

Iconic Fashion Brands That No Longer Exist

A fashion brand can become iconic for several reasons. It might introduce a radical new design, like Alexander McQueen’s dresses with wings. It might have endured for decades, like Chanel, Gucci, or Yves St. Laurent. It might have become associated with a well-remembered place in time, like the pillbox hat designed by Halston for Jackie […]
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
pymnts

Today in Retail: H&M Sells Competing Brands on Its Website; UK Online Grocery Shopping Market Well Ahead of US

Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
RETAIL
Kansas City Star

This Fashion Brand is Using Social Media to Go Global

Amidst news that Revolve Group (RVLV) - Get Revolve Group, Inc Class A Report has plans to open its first store in Los Angeles, the co-founders of the online fashion retailer talked about the future recently with Jim Cramer on "Mad Money." Mike Karanikolas and Michael Mente, who are co-founders...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Fashion Brands#Fashion Stores#Hm Com#Asos#Fashion Network#The H M Group
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
E! News

These $15 Levi's Jeans Have 46,194 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
Footwear News

Serena Williams Is Casual Chic in a Black and Red Bodycon Minidress and Black Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams knows how to create an effortlessly casual, sporty ensemble. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted arriving at her hotel Friday in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on. Williams wore a black and red bodycon dress that featured red floral prints and a sleeveless design for a casual flair. The dress was semi-sheer and showed the continuing fabric underneath the outer layer. Williams kept her accessories simple, carrying an Off-White shopping bag...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
Vogue

Bella Hadid Kicks Off MFW In A Sheer Babydoll Dress At Fendi

Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

11 Figure-Flattering Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking to add some new spring dresses to your closet? We know we are! We've been shopping non-stop trying to find the finest frocks out there — and with figure-flattering fits! Ready to check out what we've found? […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

This Is 'the Perfect Casual Dress,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Under $30

After spending months under multiple layers, one of the sweetest feelings about warmer weather is welcoming spring dresses back into your style rotation. But the early weeks of the season aren't quite the time to jump right to sleeveless pieces, because there's still a possibility of chilly mornings and brisk evenings. Amazon shoppers say this under-$30 three-quarter length sleeve dress is one to add to your closet for this in-between period. And there's a bonus: It has pockets.
SHOPPING
Hypebae

16 of the Best Sneakers From Fashion Month FW22

The Fall/Winter 2022 runways were packed with premium sneaker styles, from buzz-worthy collabs like Palm Angels x Vans and adidas x Gucci, to hybrid footwear like Off-White™’s sneaker heels and knee-high boots. The FW22 shows proved that athletic footwear will continue to be a high-fashion mainstay. In seasons...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Julianne Hough's Cream-Colored Clutch Costs $3,000, but These Similar Styles Start at Just $27

Now this is how you stop traffic. Julianne Hough stepped out in New York City earlier this week looking elegant as ever in a breezy Stine Goya maxi dress paired with Casadei nude leather pumps, and an exquisite oversized Bottega Veneta pouch bag. The multi-hyphenate exuded high fashion from head to toe, but her buttery leather designer clutch (which retails for a cool $3,000) really stole the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

Reuters

366K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy