H&M takes on internet rivals with external fashion brands

An H&M logotype is seen at a shop, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 2, 2020. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - H&M (HMb.ST) is selling external fashion brands on its core brand's hm.com website for the first time in Sweden and Germany, with the intention of adding more brands and markets.

Taking on fashion online marketplaces such as Zalando (ZALG.DE), Asos (ASOS.L) and Amazon , H&M started in February by expanding its offering on hm.com in home market Sweden, as first reported by Fashion Network.

"Customers are now able to shop from more brands in the H&M Group family, as well as from a curated selection of other fashion brands such as Lee, Wrangler and Kangol, among others," a spokesperson told Reuters by email.

"We launched the concept in Germany in March. We will continue to add brands going forward and expand the concept to other markets."

Some of H&M's smaller and newer independent chains, such as & Other Stories and Arket, sell external brands, mainly accessories and shoes.

The H&M chain, which accounts for the bulk of the group's business, has previously only offered beauty products of external brands.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic H&M was struggling to contend with declining footfall at the core H&M brand's physical stores in the face of tougher competition, not least from online platforms.

The H&M spokesperson said it had also introduced a second-hand offer at hm.com in Sweden.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom Editing by David Goodman

