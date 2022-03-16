ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

News & Info

Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater, Florida
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gm3kn_0ehjW5C900

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 16, 2022

Clearwater Hosts Shred-a-Thon & Medicine Take-Back Event

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department and the city's Solid Waste/Recycling Department will offer free shredding in April for Clearwater residents. The police department will also be collecting unwanted prescription medication at the same time.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. Highway 19 N., nearest the intersection of U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard south of Whole Foods.

Police officers and solid waste workers will collect and shred any paperwork that Clearwater residents no longer need. Shredding will take place on scene by a certified shredding company to protect valuable information that otherwise may be compromised.

Clearwater Police also will accept old, unused or expired prescription medication at the same time. That is part of a nationwide Operation Medicine Cabinet that is done twice a year. Bringing the medication to the police for proper disposal is much safer than throwing it in the trash or flushing it down the toilet.

Both drop-offs are meant for Clearwater residents and not for businesses.

Needles and other types of hazardous materials will not be accepted. There is a limit of 10 boxes per vehicle for shredding.

Residents with questions can call the Solid Waste Operations line at (727) 562-4920.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, bombing an art school where officials say 400 people were sheltering. Hours after the strike, Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city lay down their arms in exchange for safe passage out of town. Ukrainian leaders quickly rejected the offer.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#News Info#Whole Foods#Clearwater Police#Solid Waste Operations
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida

48
Followers
703
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Clearwater is a city located in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, northwest of Tampa and St. Petersburg. To the west of Clearwater lies the Gulf of Mexico and to the southeast lies Tampa Bay. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 107,685. and is the smallest of the three principal cities in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metropolitan area, most commonly referred to as the Tampa Bay Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy