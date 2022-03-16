News & Info

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Clearwater Hosts Shred-a-Thon & Medicine Take-Back Event

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Police Department and the city's Solid Waste/Recycling Department will offer free shredding in April for Clearwater residents. The police department will also be collecting unwanted prescription medication at the same time.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. Highway 19 N., nearest the intersection of U.S. 19 and Countryside Boulevard south of Whole Foods.

Police officers and solid waste workers will collect and shred any paperwork that Clearwater residents no longer need. Shredding will take place on scene by a certified shredding company to protect valuable information that otherwise may be compromised.

Clearwater Police also will accept old, unused or expired prescription medication at the same time. That is part of a nationwide Operation Medicine Cabinet that is done twice a year. Bringing the medication to the police for proper disposal is much safer than throwing it in the trash or flushing it down the toilet.

Both drop-offs are meant for Clearwater residents and not for businesses.

Needles and other types of hazardous materials will not be accepted. There is a limit of 10 boxes per vehicle for shredding.

Residents with questions can call the Solid Waste Operations line at (727) 562-4920.