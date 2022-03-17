ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Somerset relay team, Township's Zilch prepared for state swim meet

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago

The Somerset High School girls relay teams have become a fixture in the PIAA Class 2A swimming championships, especially the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays.

This year is no different.

The 200 free relay team of Hannah Kane, Carly Richard, Alyssa Richard and Hope Miller won District 6 gold and now have their sights set on some hardware on Friday at Bucknell University.

Kane will be making her fourth trip to the state championships, hoping to accomplish something she and her teammates have yet to do.

"I hope we can make it to the finals," said Kane. "I really just enjoy spending time with my team. We are very close. I have been swimming with them for 11 years. This being my last trip, it is really important to me."

This is Carly Richard's third time as a state qualifier and second time competing. In 2020, the Golden Eagles won the 200 and 400 free relays at districts but were sent home at the state championships because of the COVID-19 shutdown. The junior is eager to get in the pool and compete when the starting gun sounds at 11:50 a.m. for their preliminary heat.

"We all need to be there, mentally," she said. "We need to go out, have fun with it and do the best we can. I am super psyched to be here with my favorite people who have been there for me through my highs and lows throughout my entire swim career."

Fresh faces

Hope Miller and Alyssa Richard round out the talented foursome. The sophomores will both be making their first appearances at states.

Despite being only sophomores, they are preparing for what lies ahead.

"I am really looking forward to the experience, having the opportunity to go for the first time with my teammates" Miller said. "We all bond really well together. We are like a family. We get mad at each other at times but get along so well."

Placing on the podium is not the only goal the relay team has in mind.

"We are only a second off the school record. We want to get that this year," Miller said.

The bond shared with this relay team has helped separate it from prior teams.

"I am really excited to have one last ride with them," Alyssa Richard said. "We want to make a few more memories. We are close. We know we can rely on one another when we need help, whether it is swimming or anything else. We are all going to do our job.

"A fast pool is a cold pool, and we are going to be there to race."

Coach Richard and mom

Somerset coach Donna Richard, a longtime assistant coach now in her second season as head coach, will be wearing multiple hats on Friday.

Richard is Carly and Alyssa's mother. She also coached older daughter, Kaylee. Taking two more daughters to states will be a special moment for her.

"It is going to be a lot different in the upcoming years when half the relay isn't my own blood," Coach Richard said. "I am excited to see this group and the groups coming up. They are all like my children. I also have a daughter in fifth grade, so I will be here coaching for a while. I look forward to the talent coming though and coaching them to the next level."

It is all about the experience for Coach Richard and her squad.

"This is going to be a joyous trip where we go, compete, try to get faster and have a great time," she said.

Somerset's success did not happen overnight. Many of the girls have been swimming since a very early age.

"We have a ton of talent in this town," Coach Richard said. "It starts with the feeder program and then building them up to compete at the varsity level."

Zilch's last hurrah

Conemaugh Township senior Herman Zilch IV swims as an independent for the Indians.

He is a four-time District 6 Class 2A champion in the 100 backstroke. Zilch is a three-time winner in the 100 butterfly but finished as the district runner-up this year. He qualified for the state championships with his time in the fly and will compete in both events.

Zilch has never made the finals in either event. In 2020, he was sixth in the butterfly and set to compete in the finals, but the championships never took place because of COVID-19.

"I want to get a best time and make it to finals," he said. "There is a lot of tough competition this year, but I really hope to place well."

He has worked dilligently throughout the season, especially late on some things to be best prepared for the state championships.

"My turns have been pretty slow," Zilch said. "I have been practicing hard and working on the little things to hopefully improve my time. I am going to go out there and give it my best."

Zilch is hoping his commitment to becoming a better swimmer pays off on swimming's biggest stage.

"To be successful, I need to take what I have been working on at practice – all of those little things – put it all together and race a near-perfect race," Zilch said. "If I do that, I can make the finals."

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset relay team, Township's Zilch prepared for state swim meet

