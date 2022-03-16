ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Sleep Experts Warn of Permanent Daylight Saving Time Risks

By Judy George
MedPage Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike clockwork, most of the U.S. has shifted back and forth between standard and daylight saving time twice a year. On Tuesday, the Senate voted to end that practice, unanimously passing the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make year-round daylight saving time permanent. How the House will vote is...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Why Do We Have Daylight Saving Time and How Did It Start?

With the United States potentially making daylight saving time permanent, many are wondering how did we get here and when did it all start?. The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday that would end the changing of clocks. The bill will now head to the House, and, if passed there, will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Senate passes daylight saving time bill: What happens next?

In a surprising move, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent around the country, meaning Americans would no longer need to change their clocks twice a year. Former Director of the Time Services Department for the U.S. Naval Observatory, Dr. Demetrios Matsakis, joins News NOW to explain why we have daylight savings time in the first place and why some people might not want to make the change. March 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
CBS News

Congress considers future of Daylight Saving Time

Health experts testified at a hearing of the House Energy Subcommittee on Consumer Protection about a proposal to keep Daylight Saving Time in effect all year round. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains what's behind it and the challenges to changing the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Daylight Saving 2022: Which way do the clocks go in March?

It is nearly springtime again, which means days will get sunnier and progressively longer. This year, the US will spring forward to Daylight Saving Time (DST) on 13 March. On Sunday 13 March, clocks will move forward an hour, with early risers rejoicing and those of us who hit the snooze button getting to do so at least with a bit of light in our room. Here’s a guide to why we change our clocks and how to cope with losing a little sleep.When does Daylight Saving Time happen? Daylight Saving Time, which happens annually, kicks in on Sunday 13 March at 2am EST (7am GMT), at which point...
AMERICAS
Breckenridge Texan

Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
The Independent

Ticks carrying mysterious but potentially deadly virus now found in 6 US states, study says

Scientists have found that the rare but potentially deadly Heartland virus is circulating in lone star ticks in Georgia, confirming the virus’ active transmission happening within the state.The scientists, in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, conducted a genetic analysis of virus samples isolated from ticks collected in central Georgia.Researchers, including those from Emory University in the US, have said the virus’ genetic material RNA has been detected in immature and mature stages of the tick A. americanum from Missouri, Alabama, Illinois, Kansas and New York until now, although it remains unclear if the virus...
WILDLIFE
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
MyNorthwest

Washington’s wait for permanent Daylight Saving Time could be nearing end after Senate vote

A bill that would keep the nation in Daylight Saving Time year-round was passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Known as the Sunshine Protection Act, the bill has been brought forth by Senate cosponsors Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Patty Murray (D-WA) in each of the last three years, each time failing to get to a vote. That changed this week, after the proposal was approved in the Senate by unanimous consent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy