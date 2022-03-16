Our Dad Was in the Klan: Drawn in, disillusioned, disgusted

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As much as Republicans love pointing out the Democrats started the Ku Klux Klan, it is an undeniable fact that here in the 21st century (and at least half the 20th for that matter) KKK members identify strongly with today’s Republican party. KKK members are showing up at GOP campaign rallies forcing the Republican candidates they’ve taken selfies with to work themselves up into a “wait, I don’t even know buddy” frenzy. Republican lawmakers are out here defending the Klan as protectors of law and order, and former grand wizard David Duke, who has run for office multiple times as a Republican, wanted credit for basically being a white supremacist template for Donald Trump’s presidency.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO