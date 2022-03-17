ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

UAE ship sinks off Iran coast with 30 crew aboard

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I297o_0ehhnsWw00

A United Arab Emirates ship has sunk off the coast of Iran with 30 crew members aboard, authorities have said.

The cargo ship Al Salmy 6 capsized during rough and stormy weather in the Gulf, according to Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the Salem Al Makrani Cargo company.

Captain Qaddoura said rescuers saved 16 crew members and another 11 made it onto a life raft, while one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he added.

The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Captain Qaddoura said. The vessel had been on its way to Umm Qasr, Iraq, carrying cars and other cargo.

The ship was 30 miles away from Iran’s Assaluyeh port in the Gulf when it sank, Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.

Maritime authorities blamed bad weather in the Gulf for the ship’s sinking, the agency said.

The Gulf remains a major waterway for trade, ranging from cargo ships and energy shipments from the oil-rich Gulf Arab states.

It is very rare for a vessel to sink in the Gulf. However, dust storms among other poor weather fronts have swept across the region as the seasons change from relatively cold winter months to the scorching days of summer.

Severe weather swept the Gulf from Wednesday, the Iran Meteorological Organisation reported, warning of powerful wind gusts that would disrupt maritime activities in the gulf and and damage offshore facilities through Saturday.

Wind speeds were expected to exceed 40 mph in Iran’s Bushehr province.

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Comments / 23

Todd Medeiros
2d ago

the size of the boat means nothing they could have had the load not stable the boat could have took on water at night while they were steaming I I've almost sunk twice at C1 time the bilge alarm didn't go off and the second time we hit a sunken boat and it knocked the propeller off and we were taking on water we had to have five pumps keeping us afloat until the Coast Guard right there anything can happen on the ocean size of the vessel doesn't mean nothing or rough Seas little sailboats can take waves better than some big boats

Reply
13
Mike S
1d ago

This wasn't just bad weather. She was taking water, or the the load shifted, or something else went wrong. Speaking as an experienced sailor.

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Cargo ship sinks off coast of Ukrainian port Odessa ‘after explosion’

A cargo ship has sunk in the Black Sea off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager has said.The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt sunk on Thursday as Russian forces continued their invasion of Ukraine, which has seen increasing military activity in the Black Sea. Two crew members were in a life raft at sea while four others were unaccounted for, Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based Vista Shipping Agency said. The company is not aware of the life raft’s whereabouts. “The vessel has finally sunk,” Mr Ilves said. “Two of the crew are...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Saudi Arabia says 2 Americans freed in Yemen special ops mission

WASHINGTON — Saudi Arabia said Thursday it had rescued two young American women from Yemen in a joint special operations mission with the United States. The Saudi defense ministry said the women, both Yemeni-American teenagers, were being held by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa after having been taken captive while visiting their grandmother.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Most Crew Members From UAE Sunken Ship Rescued by Iranian Team

DUBAI (Reuters) -All but one of the 30 crew members of a United Arab Emirates cargo ship that sank off Iran have been rescued, Iran's official IRNA news agency said on Thursday. "Twenty-nine crew members have so far been saved, and rescue operations are continuing to find another team member,"...
ACCIDENTS
WSOC Charlotte

UK says 2 detained dual nationals returning to UK from Iran

LONDON — (AP) — A plane carrying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British charity worker detained in Iran for almost six years, flew out of Tehran and headed for home Wednesday, soon after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran. Zaghari-Ratcliffe and another British-Iranian dual national, Anoush Ashoori,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Cargo Ship#Stormy Weather#Accident#Uae#Assaluyeh#Irna News Agency#Maritime#Gulf Arab
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Iraq
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

China's nuclear threats are following on the heels of Russia's threats and should be a US wake-up call

China’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday threatened to impose the "worst consequences" on countries helping Taiwan defend itself. "The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no outside interference," a ministry spokesperson told reporters. "No one and no force can stop the historical trend that China will solve the Taiwan question and realize a complete national reunification. To anyone who makes troubles on the Taiwan question: The higher you jump the harder you fall."
POLITICS
Metro International

Iran stands firm as Russia says guarantees over nuclear deal misunderstood

VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran said on Monday it would not be dictated to by foreign interests, after Russia appeared to link efforts to revive a deal over its nuclear programme to sanctions over Ukraine, which Moscow’s envoy to Tehran called a misunderstanding. A deal over reviving Iran’s 2015 pact with...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy