Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour was this/close to over. Duke trailed Michigan State 70-65 with 5:10 left to play Sunday and there was next to nothing he could do about it. “I’m an Army guy,” recalled Krzyzewski, who played for Bobby Knight at West Point and started his coaching career there. “But it looked like our ship was sinking.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO