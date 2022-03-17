Russian war in Ukraine ‘largely stalled on all fronts’ with ‘minimal progress on land, sea or air’ UK claims

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has “largely stalled on all fronts” and has seen “minimal progress” on land , air and sea in recent days, the UK government has claimed.

The British Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian resistance “remains staunch” as they provided an intelligence update on the war on Thursday.

The invasion of Ukraine has now entered its third week, with hundreds of civilians killed and more than 3 million forced to flee since Russia launched its attack.

The UK Ministry of Defence tweeted: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts.

“Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses.”

It added: “Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands.”

Since launching its attack on 24 February, Russia has gained control of eastern and northern parts of its neighbouring country.

This includes the cities of Kherson and Melitopol in the southeast of Ukraine.

Russian forces freed the mayor of Melitopol - who Ukraine had accused them of kidnapping - in exchange for nine of their captured conscripts, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Wednesday.

Attacks on Ukrainian cities continued on Thursday morning, with a missile strike on a building in Kyiv killing at least one person and injuring several others.

The day before, Russa was accused of destroying a theatre where hundreds were sheltering in the besieged city of Mariupol by local authorities.

A UN Security Council meeting is set to go ahead on Thursday afternoon ahead of a resolution seeking protection for Ukrainian civilians “in vulnerable situations” as the war continues.

