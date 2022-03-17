ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian war in Ukraine ‘largely stalled on all fronts’ with ‘minimal progress on land, sea or air’ UK claims

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLCqZ_0ehhAUQr00

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has “largely stalled on all fronts” and has seen “minimal progress” on land , air and sea in recent days, the UK government has claimed.

The British Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian resistance “remains staunch” as they provided an intelligence update on the war on Thursday.

The invasion of Ukraine has now entered its third week, with hundreds of civilians killed and more than 3 million forced to flee since Russia launched its attack.

The UK Ministry of Defence tweeted: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts.

“Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses.”

It added: “Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands.”

Since launching its attack on 24 February, Russia has gained control of eastern and northern parts of its neighbouring country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ND2rh_0ehhAUQr00

This includes the cities of Kherson and Melitopol in the southeast of Ukraine.

Russian forces freed the mayor of Melitopol - who Ukraine had accused them of kidnapping - in exchange for nine of their captured conscripts, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Wednesday.

Attacks on Ukrainian cities continued on Thursday morning, with a missile strike on a building in Kyiv killing at least one person and injuring several others.

The day before, Russa was accused of destroying a theatre where hundreds were sheltering in the besieged city of Mariupol by local authorities.

A UN Security Council meeting is set to go ahead on Thursday afternoon ahead of a resolution seeking protection for Ukrainian civilians “in vulnerable situations” as the war continues.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refugees#Un Security Council#Russian#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. As Independent columnist Rupert Cornwell says, 'Nuclear war is no longer the stuff of dystopian novellas – it's a very real and immediate threat' "Small unsettling things are also happening amid the giant upheavals of Trump-world...George Orwell’s 1984 has shot to the top of Amazon bestseller list, while demand has surged for other dystopian novels such as Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. And now there’s the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and its Doomsday Clock, which shows how near we are to the apocalypse. The scientists who manipulate the device moved...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy