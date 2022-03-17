Trump news - live: Marjorie Taylor Greene panned as ‘useful idiot’ for Putin

Critics are slamming Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as one of Vladimir Putin ’s “useful idiots” after the Republican gave a speech with numerous false or misleading claims about the Ukraine invasion that echoed Russian talking points.

Donald Trump meanwhile has used the occasion of Volodymyr Zelensky ’s virtual address to Congress to brag about his supposed rescue of the Nato alliance – this despite his history of derogatory remarks about the alliance.

“People forget so quickly, with the help of the Fake News, that it was me that got the 20 out of 28 delinquent Nato countries to start paying the money that they owed in order to rebuild a floundering Nato,” the former president claimed.

His son, Donald Trump Jr , has been mocked on social media after he suggested his father should join America’s Nato allies for high-stakes talks about the war in Ukraine .

He said sending President Joe Biden to talks would “embolden our enemies further” whereas his father would “get something done”.

In Capitol riot investigation news, far-right extremist and sometime-Trump adviser Steve Bannon attended a US District Court where the contempt of Congress case brought against him by the 6 January committee is being heard.

On a Gettr live stream from outside the building he told his followers: “This is all noise. We are dedicated to take down the illegitimate Biden regime and stop it in its tracks every day of the week. And we’re doing a pretty good job.”