SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Montoya has been at race tracks since he was just a baby, propped on his father’s shoulders in the Formula One paddock. He is now a month away from his 17th birthday and building his own racing career, a journey that brought him to Sebring International Raceway this weekend for the biggest race of his life: Juan Pablo Montoya will team with his son -- “Montoyita” -- in the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

