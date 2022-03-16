Salty Shakedown

The Rams bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday, signing Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. That has many fans wondering what this signing means for Odell Beckham Jr. and his future in Los Angeles. Judging by Beckham’s recent tweet, it seems like he’ll enter the 2022 season with an awful...
On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
The day before Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, someone paid over $500,000 for what was supposed to be the final touchdown pass of the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s career. Obviously, the value of that ball fell off a cliff once the NFL world found out that...
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a shiny new toy at his disposal for the 2022 season. On Friday, the Chiefs signed former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal. He announced the news during an interview with Taylor Bisciotti. “I am going to play with a future...
Dallas Cowboys fans weren’t very happy with the contract news out of the National Football League on Saturday. Earlier this weekend, the Cleveland Browns announced the restructuring of Amari Cooper’s contract, freeing up some cap space. The Cowboys traded Cooper to the Browns earlier this offseason. Many believed...
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly bringing back Robert Tonyan. The veteran tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the team even though he won’t be available for some games. He’s recovering from a torn ACL which should see him miss the first half of the season,...
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
Bryson DeChambeau’s comeback could begin next week. The eight-time TOUR winner is in the field for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Injuries have kept DeChambeau off the PGA TOUR since he missed the cut Farmers Insurance Open in late January.
The true scale of a huckster’s toxicity is never apparent in the cost to his reputation—by definition, he has little to defend—but rather in how easily he imperils the honor of anyone who associates with him. After two years of speculation and rumor-mongering, the day is near when we’ll finally learn who among the world’s best golfers is willing to sacrifice his standing on Greg Norman’s amoral altar.
Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
