At Home with Smart-Home Technology

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Choosing a smart home system is overwhelming, to say the least. Between all the different offerings (whether it’s a smart speaker or a smart display), you’re decidedly tethering yourself to one specific ecosystem. After all, it’s likely you won’t stop with one smart device, and it’s a hassle to change horses mid-stream as you continue to build out the rest of the offerings. To help you figure out which direction you should go, we...

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO