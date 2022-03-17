ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Is West Ham vs Sevilla on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuPsJ_0ehg2hmM00

West Ham will aim to mount a memorable comeback against Sevilla when they host the Spanish side at the London Stadium tonight in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

The Hammers are 1-0 down following the first leg at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan last week but will be backed by a capacity home crowd on what is set to be one of the biggest nights in the club’s recent history.

A place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs and while West Ham have enjoyed an impressive season domestically so far, in which they have beaten Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, victory against Sevilla would perhaps by their biggest win yet.

David Moyes’ side will have to come from behind against the record six-time Europa League winners, though, after Munir’s second half goal edge the first leg in what was a tight contest last week.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is West Ham vs Sevilla?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 17 March at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and mobile app.

Team news

West Ham have a number of injury concerns, with Jarrod Bowen expected to miss a third match in a row due to a heel problem. Bowen could be joined on the sidelines by Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell after they suffered injuries in the win over Aston Villa on Saturday, while Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal remain out.

Meanwhile, the RSCPA have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma after the defender was filmed kicking his cat, which puts his participation in the game in doubt.

Sevilla are set to be boosted by the return of Thomas Delaney from suspension and Ivan Rakitic from illness, but Diego Carlos, Fernando and Papu Gomez all missed the weekend’s draw with Rayo Vallecano. Suso and Erik Lamela are both ineligible.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham XI: Aréola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Lanzini, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Sevilla XI: Bono; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Gudelj, Augustinsson; Jordán, Delaney, Rakitic; Corona, En-Nesyri, Martial

Odds

West Ham: 6/5

Draw: 23/10

Sevilla: 12/5

Prediction

Injury problems have come at a bad time for West Ham and even though they remain capable of getting a result, it is unlikely to be enough. West Ham 1-1 Sevilla

