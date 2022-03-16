ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Harris Chain of Lakes – Day 4 Weigh-in (3/16/2022)

majorleaguefishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEESBURG, Fla. – Watch the weigh-in from Day 4 of the Bass Boat...

majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bradenton Herald

Boat propeller kills man trying to save fallen fiancée during Keys fishing tournament, FWC says

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PINECREST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harris Chain#Bass Boat#Anglers#Vehicles#Fuel Me
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Ship Skips Port and Heads Home Due to Propulsion Issue

Due to a propulsion issue with the Norwegian Joy cruise ship, the scheduled call to Cozumel was canceled, and the vessel is currently heading straight back home to Miami, Florida. Norwegian Joy Issue. Norwegian Cruise Line confirms that the Norwegian Joy is suffering from a propulsion issue that is impacting...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy