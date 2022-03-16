ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The 10 Fastest Ferraris

By Jim Travers
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew if any automakers enjoy the cachet of Ferrari, an iconic brand recognized around the world for exclusivity and performance. Since its founding by Enzo Ferrari in 1947, the Italian manufacturer has been known for engineering excellence bred...

cars.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

The 10 Fastest Lamborghinis

There’s nothing subtle about a Lamborghini. They're among the boldest and brashest high-performance vehicles in the world, existing as rolling works of art for truly affluent – and attention-hungry – aficionados with a need for speed. Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the company that bears his name in 1963,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Enzo Ferrari Barely Survived WWII

Learn how the cunning racecar driver turned industrialist successfully navigated a war-torn, fractured Italy…. For the 1940 Mille Miglia, 42-year-old Enzo Ferrari finally achieved his dream, finally entering two cars fielded by Scuderia Ferrari. Previously, the man gained quite the reputation while working for Alfa Romeo, but he wanted to do things his way. Thanks to legal restrictions, his race cars couldn’t bear the Ferrari name quite yet. Still, the man was finally spreading his wings as a legend was emerging. Then World War II broke out, putting car races on ice and everything Ferrari had worked to build in jeopardy.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy