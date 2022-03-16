ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Man Protests His Local Dentist Office By Shredding A Guitar Solo Out Front

 3 days ago

A man is protesting his local dentist office by shredding a guitar out front with a sign that says "Western Dental Sucks", the video was posted to twitter and went...

KMPH.com

Video of Merced man wailing on guitar to protest Western Dental goes viral

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A Merced man says he had such a bad experience with Western Dental and Orthodontics, he decided to jam out in protest right outside their office. He set up an amp and plugged in his electric guitar, wailing away while holding a sign that reads, “Western Dental sucks.”
