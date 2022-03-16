Man Protests His Local Dentist Office By Shredding A Guitar Solo Out Front

A Chinese dissident who was jailed for nearly two years for participating in the Tiananmen Square protests was stabbed to death in his New York City law office on Monday, the New York Daily News reports. Jinjin Li, a 66-year-old who practiced immigration law in Queens, was allegedly stabbed by a 25-year-old woman who was upset that he had refused to take on her case, authorities and friends told the newspaper. “I can’t believe it. She not only destroyed his life, but the hope of our community,” lawyer Wei (Wayne) Zhu said. “He wanted to realize democracy in China. He will never realize that dream.” The woman, 25-year-old Xiao Ning Zhang, had allegedly caused some chaos at the firm in Flushing last week, before returning around 11:40 a.m. Monday. She’s been charged with murder and weapons possession. “He was one of the best men I have ever known,” Zhu said of his good friend. ”If he hadn’t left China he could have been a famous lawyer, he could have been a judge.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO