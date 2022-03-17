Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe back home as Starmer accuses PM of prolonging Iran detainee’s ordeal – latest news

Boris Johnson ’s actions as foreign secretary prolonged Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ordeal in Iran , Keir Starmer has said.

In 2017 the now prime minister wrongly stated that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "simply teaching people journalism" while visiting the Middle East country.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian national, had in fact been visiting family while on holiday.

Labour leader Starmer said: "The first thing I'd say is I think, like everybody else, it is fantastic to see Nazanin, Richard and their family reunited - just a very human emotion, I think, has poured out over the last few hours as we've seen those images.

"I'm sorry to say that the actions of the prime minister caused this to go on longer than it might otherwise have done and obviously there will be questions about that."

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived home in the UK on Wednesday to an emotional welcome from her family after her six-year ordeal in Iran.

She hugged and kissed her daughter Gabriella after landing on British soil.