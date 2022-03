The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly taking a closer look at a former Rookie of the Year to fill their final roster spot before the 2022 NBA Playoffs. As recently reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Tyreke Evans will sign a G-League contract and is expected to join with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ affiliate. Since Evans has been out of the league for the past three seasons due to violating the Anti-Drug Program in 2019, this unique set of circumstances will give the defending champions an opportunity to better evaluate him and consider bringing him aboard. From the moment it was announced that the Bucks hosted Evans for a workout Evans several weeks ago, this has been an interesting story to follow, and it might just be getting started.

