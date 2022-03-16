ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: A look at efforts targeting LGBTQ youth around the country

By Korva Coleman, Elizabeth Gillis
WAMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause attacks against transgender kids are increasing across the country, Minneasotans hold a rally at the capitol to support trans kids. In just the first 3 months of 2022, lawmakers in more...

10NEWS

Mental health advocates hope to create safe space for LGBTQ youth

TAMPA, Fla. — Several groups like Equality Florida, the ACLU and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention have spoken out against the "Parental Rights in Education" bill over concerns about how it impacts LGBTQ youth. The controversial Florida bill, dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics, passed by a 22-17...
NBC News

LGBTQ youth suicide prevention group to expand to Mexico

An organization that provides suicide prevention and crisis intervention services to thousands of young LGBTQ people in the United States announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its services to Mexico. The Trevor Project — named after “Trevor,” an Academy Award-winning short film about a gay teenager who attempts suicide...
Maine Campus

Florida bill is a danger to LGBTQ youth

Today, Florida will advance the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill to a final vote in the Republican-controlled Florida Senate. Expected to pass, this bill aims to increase the rights of parents in the education system, but in doing so, inhibits the discussion of LGBTQ topics in the classroom. “Classroom...
Axios

Trevor Project expands digital crisis services to LGBTQ youth in Mexico

LGBTQ youth in Mexico will soon be able to access support from trained counselors through digital crisis services provided by The Trevor Project, an organization that runs crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ people under 25. The big picture: This is the first time The Trevor Project is...
WDVM 25

Fairfax County Public Schools LGBTQ students targeted in Instagram posts

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — LGBTQIA+ students are speaking out after an Instagram account was created on Monday that “outed, attacked, and used slurs” against members of the community at Lake Braddock Secondary School, a statement from the Pride Liberation Project said. The statement asked that Fairfax County Public Schools take steps to combat this […]
Nespresso's New Mugs Support LGBTQ+ Youth Experiencing Homelessness

If you're a coffee or tea drinker, chances are you have quite a few mugs on your shelf already. But trust us, you're going to want to make room for one (or two or three) more. Nespresso just launched a limited-edition collection of three mugs and saucers designed in collaboration with New York–based artist Justin Teodoro and the non-profit Ali Forney Center (AFC). The latter is the country's largest organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness by providing meals, medical and mental health services, and shelter for nearly 2,000 people each year.
