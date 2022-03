The Chicago White Sox are the team to beat in the American League Central. But in 2022, they have more than winning the division on their mind. After making the postseason in each of the past two years, the White Sox have World Series aspirations entering this season. There is no doubting the fact that they have a talented roster. But is their current team good enough to go all the way to the Fall Classic?

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO