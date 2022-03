STORRS, Conn. – UCF traveled more than 1,000 miles to play in-state rival Florida in the NCAA Tournament. For the Knights, it was well worth the trip. Brittney Smith came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points and lead No. 7 seed UCF over the Gators 69-52 on Saturday. It was the program's first NCAA Tournament win and first-ever win over the Gators in program history after 26 consecutive losses.

