ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘Drive to Survive’ Episodes 9 and 10 Recap

By Kevin Clark
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Clark is joined by Ryen Russillo to recap Episodes 9 and 10 of Season 4 of...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Formula One

Formula One Needs to Prioritize Details Over Drama. Consistent rules applications don’t make for great television, but F1 must address the issues that turned last season’s finale into such a spectacle. Filed under:. ‘Drive to Survive’ Episodes 9 and 10 Recap. Plus, 2022 F1 season preview with...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Why Paramount Ordered More Episodes Instead of Renewing the Series

Last week, Paramount and Taylor Sheridan announced several projects that affect the growing “Yellowstone” and “1883” universe. “1883” was the first spin-off show to be developed by Paramount. It launched this past December and has done extremely well for the streaming service. That’s partially why Paramount ordered more episodes of the prequel series. But, that’s not the same as renewing it for Season 2.
TV SERIES
Deadline

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

Click here to read the full article. HBO has pulled tonight’s premiere of The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, at David’s request. In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” It was set to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max. In The Larry David Story, the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryen Russillo
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
SFGate

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn’s Starz Series ‘Gaslit’ Reveals Trailer and Key Art (TV News Roundup)

Starz has unveiled the trailer and key art for “Gaslit,” its limited series that tackles the Watergate scandal. The show focuses on the perspective of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). “Gaslit” will debut on Starz’s digital platform at midnight on April 24, with a linear debut the same day at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The Last Episodes of Ozark Finally Have a Premiere Date

Watch: Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys. We're heading back to the Ozarks one last time. On Feb. 23, Netflix released the first teaser for season four, part two of Ozark, which premieres April 29. The final episodes of the drama series, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, will follow Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) as they are "rid of Helen (Janet McTeer) and climb to the top of Navarro's empire," according to the season's description. "They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

The seventh episode of TNT’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Snowpiercer’ season 3 depicts the aftermath of Layton’s fainting upon the death of Pike. His dream leads him to an astounding realization that can change the fate of the Snowpiercer. Josie finds Layton in the Tail fighting to stay alive. She is joined by Zarah to look after him. Bess seeks help in an unusual acquaintance as Layton fails to come back to the real world from his intricate dream. Since the episode ends with certain enthralling developments, we have taken a detailed look at its ending to understand the nuances. Let us share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

How the Perfect Pilot Set ‘The Shield’ Up for the Perfect Ending

TV drama doesn’t get more fraught, or more fulfilling, than the last two episodes of The Shield, the seven-season series about cops and criminals (and criminal cops) that aired on FX from 2002 to 2008. In a sense, the series climaxes in a scene from the penultimate episode—not with a shootout, a car chase, or a dramatic interrogation, but with a man and a microphone in a nondescript room. Having wheedled an immunity deal out of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in exchange for his help in apprehending a cartel enforcer, corrupt-cop protagonist Vic Mackey confesses his crimes into a tape recorder, unloading a long list of unpunished—and, as soon as he speaks, unpunishable—transgressions in a onetime, no-strings-attached absolution. After taking a twitchy minute to gather himself, he begins with the worst one: “I shot and killed detective Terry Crowley.” The duped, appalled ICE agent, who looks like she was expecting to send Mackey away with a finger wag and an instruction to say a few Our Fathers, asks, “You killed a police officer?” Mackey, both beaten and victorious, confirms, “I planned it. I carried it out. I shot him once, just below the eye.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Motorsport Magazine
The Ringer

The Rose Ceremony From Hell, Love Vomit, and Poor Rachel

Juliet and Callie return to share their reactions to the first night of The Bachelor two-part season finale. During their discussion they talk about Clayton’s worst moments of the episode (2:23), the performances of each Bachelorette (11:44), and the scenes with Clayton’s family (32:24). They end the pod by speculating what juicy details will be learned on tomorrow night’s episode (35:18).
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

The Future Song Draft

Charles Holmes is joined by Paul Thompson and Justin Sayles to face off in a Future song draft. They debate Future’s best songs with categories like best mixtape, feature, Billboard Hot 100, and more!. Host: Charles Holmes. Guest: Paul Thompson. Producer: Justin Sayles. Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes. Subscribe: Spotify.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Stubs’ Comedy From Lindsay Golder & ‘The Mick’ Creators Dave & John Chernin In The Works At TBS

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: TBS has put in development Stubs, a half-hour comedy from writer Lindsay Golder and The Mick creators Dave Chernin and John Chernin. Written by Golder, in Stubs, a small town’s former golden girl returns home 3/4ths the woman she was, and discovers that it’s much harder for her to run from her problems when she’s only got one leg. Dave and John Chernin executive produce with 3 Arts’ Oly Obst, Nicolas Frenkel and Katie Newman. The project reunites Golder with the Chernin brothers, with whom she worked as a staff writer on The Mick. She...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

NBA Teammate GOATS and ‘Icons Club’ With Jackie MacMullan, Plus Juiciest NFL Story Lines With Danny Kelly

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Jackie MacMullan to discuss Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement, the all-time best NBA teammates, NBA players’ media presence vs. that of other pro athletes, examining the new-look 76ers as the playoffs loom, Jackie’s new podcast Icons Club, and more (2:29). Then Bill talks with Danny Kelly about the five biggest NFL offseason stories, including the Broncos reloading with Russell Wilson and Randy Gregory, Tom Brady unretiring and returning to the Buccaneers, the Colts giving up on Carson Wentz, and more (1:05:01).
NBA
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Dip’s Scott Hall Memories, Disaster for Big E, and Rosenberg’s ‘WrestleMania’ Dream!

One week before the guys drop their highly anticipated “Tiers of Maj” episode, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip look back on the incredible career of Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) and discuss his place among the all-time greats. Then, the guys talk about Big E’s scary injury, skepticism around Cody Rhodes reappearing at WWE, what will happen with Edge at WrestleMania, and some ways to improve the WrestleMania card. Plus, Black Power Rankings and mailbag!
WWE
The Ringer

Reflecting on the Career of Scott Hall, a.k.a. Razor Ramon. Plus, NXT U.K. Announcer Andy Shepherd Joins the Show.

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian reflect on the life of WWE legend Scott Hall, a.k.a. Razor Ramon (0:24). The guys discuss when Cody Rhodes will show up in WWE (16:45), Evan responds to a WWE 2K22 challenge (28:56), and Flobo honors Queen Sharmell with this week’s Boo Thang of the Week (33:08). Last, NXT U.K. announcer Andy Shepherd joins the show (36:23).
WWE
The Ringer

The ‘Free Guy’ Watch-along

That’s right—we are watching Free Guy, one of the biggest hits of 2021 and a very divisive movie. Chris joins Sean and Amanda to discuss the Ryan Reynolds action-comedy for its entire running time. The movie is now available on HBO Max and Disney+, so you can stream along with The Big Picture.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Jesse Palmer Rating, Susie and Clayton Make Up, and the Upcoming Duo ‘Bachelorette’ Season

Juliet and Callie react to the second part of the season finale of Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. They kick off the discussion with the exciting news for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette that will include both Rachel and Gabby (1:44)! Then, they commend Jesse Palmer for his first season hosting The Bachelor (6:26) and weigh in on Clayton’s overall performance as the lead (10:10) and Susie’s decision to take Clayton back (34:12).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy