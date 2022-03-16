Looking Back on Netflix’s MCU Shows and the Street-Level Superhero Bracket

Netflix is developing a movie based on Boom! Studios' Irredeemable. In addition, the complimentary series Incorruptible will also be put into production as well. Netflix teams Kemp Powers with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel for Irredeemable. If there was a need for any more star power, Jay-Z himself, Shawn Carter, is also aboard as a producer with James Lassiter. People who might not be familiar with the graphic novel series should expect super hero intrigue. Plutonian, the world's favorite hero, begins to slaughter everyone on Earth. Without anyone to hold him in check, the world turns to his nemesis Max Damage for help. While the villain might not want that responsibility, he's going to have to think of something to save the Earth. Over the course of the story, Max discovers Plutonian's mysterious past, which might be the key to stopping him for good.
Comments / 0