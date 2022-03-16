ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Back on Netflix’s MCU Shows and the Street-Level Superhero Bracket

By Van Lathan
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midnight Boys return to the dark and gritty world of Netflix to look back on all of...

www.theringer.com

epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Adapting Fan-Favorite Avengers Storyline

Expect Wanda Maximoff to stick around in the MCU. Kevin Feige and company have yet to announce the next big crossover event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but fans have actively been theorizing about it for the last three years. Feige has previously stated that Avengers: Endgame marked the true end of the Avengers film franchise but a new rumor seems to suggest that's not the actual case and if anything, the Earth's Mightiest Heroes will continue to rule the MCU, despite other groups like the X-Men and Fantastic Four set to make their arrival in Earth-616.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
#Mcu
BGR.com

Tom Cruise’s MCU role may have leaked, and it’s not Iron Man

One of the most exciting MCU cameo rumors says Tom Cruise will play Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Cruise would play the Superior Iron Man version from the comics. This Tony Stark variant comes from the multiverse, and the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer does indicate that there is a world where Ultron drones exist to help humanity. That’s a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron project would have been successful.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Say It Ain't So, Sebastian Stan Reveals He And His Avengers Buddy Anthony Mackie Are On 'A Break'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and there are countless heroes currently occupying the franchise. One of the best friendships in the MCU is shared between The Falcon/Captain America and The Winter Soldier, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively. But Stan recently revealed he’s on a “break” with his frequent co-star. Say it ain’t so!
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix’s ‘Tiger & Bunny’ Sequel Trailer Previews 3 New Superheroes

A new trailer for Netflix and Bandai Namco’s anime sequel Tiger & Bunny 2 showcased new superheroes being added to the iconic series. Making its debut in 2011, the show takes place in a futuristic city where heroes are sponsored by corporations and their good deeds are broadcast for the public to watch on a popular cable television network.
TV SERIES
Sand Hills Express

Show starring Zelenskyy back on Netflix

▶ Watch Video: Comedy series starring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returns to Netflix in the U.S. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become known as the fearless leader of Ukraine, but before that, he was an actor and comedian. Now, Netflix is bringing back the show he starred in – which is fictional, yet eerily foreshadows his rise to the presidency.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Players Surprised With New Black Widow MCU Suit

Marvel's Avengers has surprised players this week with a new suit for Black Widow that is based on one of the character's appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Marvel's Avengers launched back in 2020, Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have continued to add a number of skins to the game that are meant to resemble various outfits from the MCU. Now, that trend has continued once again with Black Widow mirroring her look in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.
VIDEO GAMES
E! News

Remember When Meghan Markle Was on Castle? Look Back at All the Show’s A-List Guest Stars

Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Express "Concerns" to Spotify. Once upon a time, years before Meghan Markle married a prince, she played an evil princess on TV. While the Duchess of Sussex might be best known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits, fans of the crime comedy series Castle remember her as serial killer Charlotte Boyd, who dressed up as Sleeping Beauty on the 2012 episode that was called—no joke—"Once Upon a Crime."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel Just Gave a Spider-Man Villain a MAJOR Upgrade

While Marvel fans wait for Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. to relaunch The Amazing Spider-Man later this year, the series is still being published with one of its most ambitious storylines that's barely making a blip online. The "Beyond" arc comes by way of writers Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells, and this week's issue kicked things open at the Beyond Corporation, revealing that a major Marvel villain just got an unexpected upgrade. Much of the marketing behind Amazing Spider-Man #91 has been about the secret behind "Door Z," something buried deep in the Beyond Corporation. Now we know what it is, and it's big and weird and pissed off. Spoilers!
COMICS
iheart.com

WATCH: Marvel Releases Trailer for 'Ms. Marvel' Series

Get ready for another original series from Marvel!. Today Marvel released the official trailer for their new series Ms. Marvel, which is set to premiere summer 2022 and will be MCU's first Muslim superhero. The series focuses on teenager Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, as she journeys through the uncertainty of high school all while dealing with arising superpowers.
TV SERIES
Shropshire Star

Film Talk: Looking Back – Money never sleeps for The Wolf of Wall Street

Nine years. How on Earth has it already been nine years since this absolute masterpiece dropped?. And a masterpiece it is. Controversial? Yes. Illuminative of a darker side of the American Dream that many would rather ignore? Yes. But a thoroughbred behemoth of a flick that stands out even among its celebrated director's storied works? Yes.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Calls Her Character a Disney Princess after the Series Debuts on Disney+

Marvel fans are on their toes as the Netflix series Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders, and ABC series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD arrived on Disney Plus and this would be the very first time that the streaming platform would have an extremely adult set of content in the history of their service. For Krysten Ritter, this is an opportunity and she even called her character a Disney Princess.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch Explains Why His Marvel Character Isn’t An Avenger

Doctor Strange hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene in late 2016, and since then he’s been keeping busy helping out his fellow superheroes in Thor: Ragnarok, the latter two Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige considers him this superhero franchise’s “anchor.” However, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is firmly allied with various Avengers, the actor doesn’t consider Stephen Strange to be an official member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Producing Irredeemable & Incoruptible Superhero Series

Netflix is developing a movie based on Boom! Studios' Irredeemable. In addition, the complimentary series Incorruptible will also be put into production as well. Netflix teams Kemp Powers with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel for Irredeemable. If there was a need for any more star power, Jay-Z himself, Shawn Carter, is also aboard as a producer with James Lassiter. People who might not be familiar with the graphic novel series should expect super hero intrigue. Plutonian, the world's favorite hero, begins to slaughter everyone on Earth. Without anyone to hold him in check, the world turns to his nemesis Max Damage for help. While the villain might not want that responsibility, he's going to have to think of something to save the Earth. Over the course of the story, Max discovers Plutonian's mysterious past, which might be the key to stopping him for good.
TV & VIDEOS

