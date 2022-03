Follow live coverage as France beat England 25-13 in the finale of the Six Nations in Paris to win the Grand Slam and lift the championship trophy for the first time in 12 years.Fabien Galthie’s side made history as they claimed a Grand Slam and a first championship title since 2010. Victory over England achieved both those goals but the pressure was on, as any other result would have seen Ireland snatch the title after they beat Scotland earlier in the day.Tries from Gael Fickou, Francois Cros and Antoine Dupont secured the title for Les Bleus in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France.Follow all the latest reaction from the Stade de France:

WORLD ・ 17 HOURS AGO