ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How to Pick Your Caterer—When You Can't Sample the Food First

By Kelsey Mulvey
brides.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t matter if you live to eat or eat to live, when it comes to your wedding day, good food is a non-negotiable. (Simply put, nobody wants to deal with hangry guests.) Choosing the right caterer is one of the most crucial tasks on your to-do list; however, it can...

www.brides.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Could Take Your Chicken Dinner To The Next Level

Braising a chicken is always in vogue, and it's easy to see why — the cookware required is minimal, the process is beginner-friendly, the flavor possibilities are endless, and the payoff is huge. It's the perfect thing to make when you feel like stretching your Sunday-supper leftovers for a week, but it's also ideal for impressing a crowd without laboring over the stove all day, as braised chicken uses the combination-cooking method of light searing followed by low-and-slow stewing.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Irish Stew in Your Slow Cooker

We love Irish cooking (especially these classic Irish recipes). It’s exceptionally homey, with hearty ingredients and fresh produce. The best meals, like Colcannon potatoes, soda bread and Irish stew, make us feel warm and cozy. A low-and-slow stew might seem like the kind of dinner you have to babysit...
RECIPES
hypebeast.com

Watch This Iron Chef Turn Instant Noodles Into a Gourmet Meal Once Again

After reimagining Chipotle, YouTuber Jet Bent-Lee tasked his father Susur Lee of Top Chef Canda and Food Network‘s Iron Chef America fame to turn instant noodles into a gourmet meal once again. Fueled by his eclectic culinary style described as “fusion cuisine,” Susur soaked the noodles to create a...
RECIPES
PopSugar

TikTok's Grated-Egg Hack Is the Secret to Fluffy Avocado Toast

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Chanel Vargas. Some TikTok food hacks are so good they change your entire mealtime routine, while others leave you wishing you'd scanned the pantry one more time instead. I had my reservations when Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh's "grated egg" recipe landed on my FYP, but this is one recipe that's earned a permanent spot in my mental cookbook.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Boston Globe

Recipes: Three great weeknight meals featuring pork tenderloin

For a can’t-miss weeknight meal, we like to turn to succulent pork tenderloin. We often rely on one key flavor-building technique: pan-roasting. Searing a spice-crusted tenderloin on the stove top not only browns the meat, it also toasts the seasonings, heightening their flavors. Because tenderloin is easy to overcook, we finish it in the gentler, even heat of the oven. For savory-sweetness that pairs well with the lean, mild-tasting pork, fig jam mixed with briny olives and capers makes a stellar tapenade. For another option, add plump sun-dried tomatoes while deglazing the pan to make a sauce with green olives and Dijon mustard. Or, mimic the smokiness of open-fire cooking with an oregano oil spiked with smoky Spanish paprika.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Caterer#Wedding#Chicago Area#Food Drink#Creative Edge Parties#Lux Lifestyle Events
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For In-N-Out Burger Closings in 2022

The west coast chain remains hugely popular, but have recent business decisions harmed its reputation?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Harris Poll, Inc.com, Mashed.com, Patch.com, In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr, Calpirg.org, MailChimp.com, and In-N-Out Burger company executive Arnie Wensinger.
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: King Cake Cinnamon Rolls

With Mardi Gras festivities well underway, what better way to join in on the fun than with a homemade baked good? These King Cake Cinnamon Rolls are a nod to the classic Mardi Gras bread, spiraled with a cinnamon sugar filling and topped with a drippy glazed frosting. Once baked, the rolls can be consumed right away or stored in the freezer for a rainy day; simply reheat until barely warm throughout and frost prior to serving as a breakfast or dessert treat.
RECIPES
brides.com

22 Bateau Neckline Wedding Dresses for a Sophisticated Celebration

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to selecting your wedding dress, finding a look that speaks to your personal style is of the utmost importance. And while there are a lot of different options to choose from, one bridal look that’s been gaining popularity is the classy bateau neck gown. You may remember this silhouette worn by Meghan Markle, who famously rocked the neckline at her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry. Markle’s history-making Givenchy ceremony dress boasted ¾ sleeves, soft silk fabric, and most notably, a sophisticated boat neckline.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Food52

15 Breakfast Casserole Recipes Worth Rolling Out of Bed For

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical—they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven’t risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They’re also delicious. Who wouldn’t want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there’s French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I’m not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I’m here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why Pasta Primavera Is Actually An All-American Dish

Pasta primavera is one of those go-to comfort recipes that many of us love to make and eat with family and friends. Per MSN, this dish is chock-full of veggies that are largely green in nature, along with some cherry tomatoes, basil, or whatever vegetables your palate might want to nosh on, tossed into your favorite cooked pasta with creamy sauce and parmesan cheese. But what is significantly different about this pasta dish, compared to many others we dine on, is that pasta primavera was created in North America, not Italy.
RECIPES
Parade

23 Crazy-Good Ground Beef Casserole Recipes for Every Night of the Week

The reason everyone loves a casserole with ground beef is because a) they’re easy to make, b) they’re super cheap—a package of ground beef starts at $4.26 in most parts of the country—and c) they produce lots and lots of leftovers so you can stretch one recipe into several meals for lunch and dinner the next day.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Five Burrito and Burrito Bowl Recipes That Are Easy to Make and Sure to Satisfy

Whether you enjoy them for breakfast packed with eggs and bacon or for dinner with chicken and vegetables, burritos are a widely loved meal. The hearty wraps often feature rice and beans nestled into a soft, warm tortilla, but other than those two staple ingredients, the possibilities are truly endless. If you're a seafood lover, fill your burrito with grilled shrimp. For vegetarians, try a filling of beans, sautéed vegetables, or tofu. And then there's the toppings—choices of salsa, guacamole, pickled onions, jalapeños, and more add an abundance of flavor in every bite.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Coffee Cake Recipes and the Winner Is Buttery, Cinnamony Perfection

When I was growing up, my mother would often make a coffee cake when we were expecting guests, and anyone with a sweet tooth could simply open up the cake tin and have a piece. It’s the perfect sweet treat to have on hand. It makes a lovely breakfast or brunch dish, or a satisfying evening dessert, and it’s obviously great with coffee and tea any time of the day. Truly a cake for all reasons and seasons.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy