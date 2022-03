When all is said and done, perhaps Homer’s The Iliad and Jeff Bezos’ Amazon will prove oddly complementary bookends to Western civilization — sprawling, revolutionary creations that helped kickstart literary culture (the former) and hasten its demise (the latter). Amazon certainly seems to have drawn inspiration from the epic poem in at least one depressing way: According to Business Insider’s recent look at internal documents, the company rolled out something called “Project Iliad” back in 2017 specifically designed to increase the amount of steps it takes to actually cancel your Prime subscription.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO