Town Crier: Thursday's Highlights

 4 days ago

Thursday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, closed; 7 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 4600 S. Poplar, closed. Glenrock: 7 p.m., 412 4th St., Glenrock Recreation Center. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Al-Anon: 7 p.m., A New Beginning, 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6:00 p.m., 701 S. Wolcott, St. Marks; 8 p.m., 4700 S. Poplar (online). Web site: urmrna.org . Nic Anon: 6 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Call Pam M., (307-577-0518), or Todd A. (cell, 307-248-3089.)

Neverforgoten77 Suicide Loss Survivor Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1725 S. Jackson St. Open to anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Info: 307-251-8231/307-337-7763 or neverforgotten77@gmail.com.

Display at senior center

Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antiques/Collectibles Collectors Club has a nostalgic display of vintage cups and saucers, featuring Irish, Russian, Portuguese, French and Japanese porcelain and Bone China. This beautiful display may be viewed from now through March at the Central Wyoming Senior Center 1831 4th St. Call 265-4678 for information.

Antique club general meeting

The CACC will hold its General Meeting on March 17 at 7 p.m., Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. This meeting will celebrate the club’s 50th birthday. There will be scrapbooks of vintage cards on display and elections for the board of directors. Club members and interested guests are encouraged to attend.

A different kind of local library is now open: The Seed Library of Laramie County

CHEYENNE – A different kind of free local library has opened for this year's growing season. It is for seeds. As a recent news release from the local library system said, "the Seed Library of Laramie County is open and ready to grow." It is described as a joint project of the Laramie County Library System and Laramie County Master Gardeners. All puns aside, this initiative, which began in 2017,...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

